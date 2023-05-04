UWS Tennis Earns Multiple End of the Year UMAC Awards

Andreina Tejada and Igor Guetten Chaves would be named the UMAC Player of the Year and UMAC Rookie of the Year.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Some end of the year honors for members of the UWS tennis teams.

On the women’s side, Andreina Tejada was named UMAC player of the year as well as UMAC rookie of the year.

Tejada finished with 12 wins on the year.

Over on the men’s side, Igor Guetten Chaves also claimed the player of the year and rookie of the year award.

Guetten Chaves posted a record of 14-5 this past season.

Head Coach CeeJay Schaffner was also named the coach of the year.