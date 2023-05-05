All The Buzz In The Northland, Weekend of May 5, 2023

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Northland, FOX 21’s Maria Vollom has the rundown for you.

May 5, 6-9 p.m.: American Runner Kara Goucher to hold “Author Talk” event at Fitger’s Bookstore in Duluth.

May 5, 6-8:30 p.m.: Simply Ballroom free birthday event in Duluth.

May 5-7: World of Accordions Historical Festival at the Harrington Arts Center in Superior.

May 6, 6-11 p.m.: Lady Prom at Greysolon Plaza in Duluth.

May 7, 12-3p.m.: Maker’s Market at Earth Rider Brewery.