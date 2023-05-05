BWCA Trip for Veterans

SUPERIOR, WISC. –Are you a veteran that loves to explore the outdoors? Now is the time to sign up for the free Boundary Waters Canoe Area summer trip taking place in July.

The Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center hosts the trip every year. Six veterans will be chosen to go on the six-day adventure happening July 10th through the 16th. The trip is an opportunity for veterans to bond with other veterans and reconnect with nature by exploring the outdoors.

Duane Lasley, a volunteer for veterans boundary waters trips said, “It’s a relaxing you know week-long adventure in the wilderness with a bunch of like-minded fellow veterans. It’s just really a really rewarding experience getting to know a new crew and there’s a special bond between veterans and it really comes out on the trip.”

The Executive Director of the Bong Center, John Gidley said he went on the trip last year and saw a change in the veterans when they got back. “Over the course of the week, they bonded and they seemed to come back like with a large weight lifted off them. I don’t know how to explain it any other way they just seemed to decompress and have a great time out there. The benefits are just amazing.”

The Bong Center is still looking for veterans who would like to go. You can sign up through the center’s website, and the deadline to sign up is May 26.