Former Lightning Forward Claire Vekich Transfers to Minnesota State

MANKATO, Minn.- After entering the transfer portal in March, former Grand Rapids-Greenway hockey standout Claire Vekich has found her new home.

Vekich will suit up for Minnesota State next season.

The former Lightning forward is coming off a successful campaign in which she led Bemidji State with seven goals.

She has two more years of eligibility with the Mavericks.