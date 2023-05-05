Gotta Be Superior is Tag Line for New Superior Tourism Campaign

SUPERIOR, WISC. — A new tourism campaign has been launched in Superior. It is called “Gotta be Superior” and is all about the places to see, what to do, and where to stay in the city.

Swim Creative, a marketing agency helped put it together with Superior’s tourism development commission. The goal of the campaign is to bring in people from other parts of Wisconsin and even out of the state so that they can see what the city has to offer.

Lindsey Graskey, the Chair of the Tourism Development Commission said, “I think this part of the state is sometimes just you know hasn’t been discovered yet, and I think Superior has so much to offer when it comes to the lake, our unique museum, a lot of the restaurants and you know things that we can do that really represent Wisconsin in the way of Superior and its uniqueness”

To check out the fun new tourism campaign, go to GottabeSuperior.com