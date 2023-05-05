Hermantown Baseball Stays Perfect with Victory over Cloquet

The Hawks move to a perfect 6-0 on the season with the win, the only undefeated team in the Lake Superior Conference.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Hermantown baseball team picked up their sixth win on the season (6-0) after defeating Cloquet 10-0 on Friday.

Next up, Hermantown will hit the road to take on Rock Ridge on Monday at 4:30 PM. While, Cloquet will look for a bounce back win over Grand Rapids, as the visiting team at 4:30 PM on Tuesday.