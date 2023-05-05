Lake Superior College Hosts Robot Wars

DULUTH, Minn. — Students were battling it out Thursday at Lake Superior College.

It’s called Robot Wars! LSC students in the Machine Tool, Welding, and Engineering CAD program are teaming up with Wrenshall High School students to compete with their robots.

They have been designing and building the robots since January. Students like this part of the program because it’s putting the skills they’ve learned to the test.

“The hands on is awesome because in all the other classes we have some kind of goal our instructors tell us to do something. But in this it’s entirely independent,” said Nate Carney, an LSC student.

“For me I really like getting in there and seeing something go from a scribble drawing to a machinable print, to the final project. And that’s been what this whole thing is about,” said Luke Olson, LSC student.

The manufacturing programs at LSC prepare students for their future careers.