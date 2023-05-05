Minnesota Bear Hunting Lottery Deadline Is Friday

Friday is the deadline to submit for the lottery drawing for a bear hunting license in Minnesota.

The Minnesota DNR says a total of 4,035 licenses will be available in 14 areas for 2023 with each hunter allowed to take one bear.

Lottery winners will be notified by June 1, the state says, and must purchase the license by August 1. Any remaining, unpurchased licenses will be available over the counter starting August 4. Licenses for adults cost $45 for Minnesota residents and $231 for non-residents.

An unlimited number of bear licenses will be sold over the counter for “no-quota” areas in east-central and far northwestern Minnesota. No-quota licenses are only valid in no-quota zones, the DNR reminds hunters. Hunters are still only allowed one bear for no-quota licenses.

The 2023 bear hunting season opens on Friday, September 1, and runs through Sunday, October 15.

To enter the lottery or learn more about Minnesota bear hunting, you can click here.