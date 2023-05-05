Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women

DULUTH, MINN. — Friday was a day to remember missing and murdered Native American women.

Family, friends, and advocates gathered at City Hall to help bring awareness to the issue, and to the women themselves. One goal is to focus national attention on it at all levels of government.

Rene Goodrich of the Native Lives Matter Coalition says, “Together here, in the Twin Ports, with multiple local organizations, calling for action, working towards healing our community, building resilience, and honoring the day.”

Duluth lit Enger Tower red today in recognition. Advocates say it is so important to take action and not forget about those women and girls who tragically lost their lives or who cannot be found. This event was hosted and sponsored by Native Lives Matter Coalition. They say they need others to join in the effort.

“The support for the city is critical it’s critical to maintain that support from our government, and we have that support from the two Twin Ports cities with the proclamations,” said Goodrich. “This is ongoing, and this is our second annual event that we host here in Duluth, the first is on Valentine’s Day and the second is on May 5.”

This gathering had face painting and posters made by Indigenous Youth Leaders. There was also singing, dancing, and T-shirts carrying important messages. The day included a ceremony down at the Duluth Harbor and a meal.