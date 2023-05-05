Proctor/Hermantown Stealth Earn First Victory of the Season

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown Stealth boys lacrosse team picked up their first victory of the season, Friday, with a 9-4 victory over Hopkins at home.

The Stealth would have a big second quarter, highlighted by back to back goals, just 30 seconds apart, from Josh Muehlbauer.

Proctor/Hermantown will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting Grand Rapids/Greenway at 7 PM.