St. Louis County Roads Update: All Flooded County Roads Have Reopened

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — St. Louis County has announced that all flooded county roads have reopened since being closed the last few weeks.

According to a press release, Highway 29 will remain closed due to its deteriorated condition.

A St. Louis County official also notes that many township roads in the region may still be closed and do not show up on the St. Louis County closure map. All non-county road updates do not appear on the map.

The following information is a press release that St. Louis County sent out on Friday around noon.