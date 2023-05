St. Scholastica Baseball Caps Off Season By Sweeping Hamline

The Saints finish the year with a 9-24 overall record.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica baseball team finished their season on Friday by sweeping Hamline.

Kyle Oswald and Luke Schemenauer would pace the Saints with two RBI’s a piece in a 7 to 2 game one win.

Following that contest, CSS put up 13 runs and 16 hits to take game two, 13 to 3.

