Tara Swenson Enters Duluth City Council Race

DULUTH, MINN. — Another candidate has entered the Duluth City Council race to represent the Fourth District. On Friday evening Tara Swenson officially announced her candidacy at a gathering at Warrior Brewing Company.

Swenson and her husband and two children live in the Piedmont neighborhood. Swenson says she is committed to supporting economic growth, and core services including streets, utilities, and parks as well as expanding housing opportunities.

Swenson explained some of the reasons she decided to run for office. “It’s something that I just tossed around for the last three years. It was really just listening to my friends and family talk about things they wanted to see differently in Duluth. We can all sit back and complain about things that you don’t like, but what’s your action, and what are you going to do about it, and so nothing changes if nothing changes, so that was really it. I was kind of tired of listening to people complain about things, so I wanted to be a voice for my community to help address some of those concerns”

Swenson said she has 12 years of leadership experience in various industries and volunteer work/ she currently serves on the Duluth charter commission and on the board of directors for FUSE with the Duluth area Chamber of Commerce