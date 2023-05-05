UMD Softball Shuts Out Augustana to Secure Spot in NSIC Tournament Title Game

The Bulldogs advance to the title game on Saturday and will either play St. Cloud State or Augustana. First pitch is at noon.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The UMD softball team earned redemption on Friday, shutting out Augustana 4-0 at the NSIC tournament.

The Vikings would previously defeat the Bulldogs on the final day of the regular season to secure the regular season title.

UMD was led by Lauren Dixon, who pitched 7 shutout innings and only allowed one hit.

Offensively, Corrie Weise had three runs batted in, including a two-run home run in the first.

