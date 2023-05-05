UWS Baseball Opens Final Regular Season Series with Split Against Crown College

The two teams will meet again on Saturday for a single game. First pitch is at noon.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS baseball team opened up their final series of the regular season on Friday, splitting with Crown College.

In game one, the Yellowjackets would have control for the whole contest, eventually putting the game away with two runs in the 5th.

Game two was a much closer contest as the game was tied at 3 going into the top of the 8th. Then the road team would get the eventual go-ahead run courtesy of a Mason Brock single.

Polars take game two 4-3.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday for a single game. First pitch is at noon.