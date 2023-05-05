UWS Men’s Golf Prepares to Tee-off in the NCAA Regional Tournament

The Yellowjackets will compete in the NCAA National Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ken. May 16-19.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior men’s golf team has raised the UMAC trophy in four out of the past six season. UWS pulled off an impressive comeback in the conference tournament back in October and are now gearing up to tee off for a chance at a National Championship.

