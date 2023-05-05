Vista Star Cruises Back for 2023 Tourism Season

DULUTH, MINN. –The wind was strong on the water Friday but that did not stop the Vista Star.

Friday was the maiden voyage of the 2023 tourism season. The end of winter was a long time in coming, but regardless of how stubborn Mother Nature can be, the crew always shoots for getting out in early May.

The first cruise was Friday morning, and the second one was Friday afternoon. For both out-of-town visitors and lifelong Duluthians, The Cruise can be an alternative to looking at the water from the shoreline, or from up on the hill.

Katy Rochel the Vista Fleet Brand and Marketing Manager said, “So the Vista Fleet gets you out onto Lake Superior was well as throughout the Duluth Harbor. We really give you a deep dive of the history of the maritime industry, as well as what makes our twin ports harbor so unique. And we are a fully narrated tour. We are very interactive, and it’s a fun time to get out. It’s a unique way to see Duluth from a new perspective.”

While passengers spent the winter waiting for the first ride, Vista staff have been busy hiring, training, and doing the maintenance needed to get out on the water.