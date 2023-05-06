That’s A Lot of Pancakes

DULUTH, MINN. –There are some preliminary numbers from the 64th Annual Duluth Lion’s Club Pancake Day that was held this past Thursday.

According to the Chair of the Public Relations Committee for the Lions, Larry Winner, 7,525 people were at the DECC for their annual pancake fix.

That is 1,207 more people that attended this year as compared to 2022.

Besides getting their fill of flapjacks, 22 children had their vision screened at the DECC and another 100 pancake lovers were screened for Diabetes.

Vision, Diabetes, and Hearing are three areas the Lions help support with the money they raise at the annual Pancake Day.