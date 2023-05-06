UMD Graduation Day

DULUTH, Minn. — It was graduation day for Seniors at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

There were approximately 2,000 Bulldogs graduating. The graduates earned their bachelor’s degree, doctoral degree, or master’s degree.

There were two ceremonies held today, both of them at the AMSOIL Arena.

The morning was for the College of Education and Human Professions, as well as the Lebovitz School of Business and Economics.

The afternoon ceremony was for the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Science and the Swenson College of Science and Engineering.