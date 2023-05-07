Construction Projects Set for This Week on I-35, Superior St. in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A heads up for motorists traveling around Duluth Monday with two new road construction projects taking place this week.

The Minnesota DOT says crews will be replacing the guardrail and conducting bridge inspections Monday from 9 to 3 for the ramp connecting I-35 northbound to the Bong Bridge.

If weather is an issue, it will be delayed to another day later this week.

It also comes as I-35 will be reduced from four lanes of traffic to two all this week as crews work to pour concrete for one of the ramps part of the Can of Worms project.

That will close the off ramp from i-35 southbound to the 27th avenue west exit.

Meanwhile, the City of Duluth will close a portion of East Superior Street near the Portland Malt Shoppe this week.

This will allow a private contractor to complete the replacement of the road’s concrete after a water service replacement project took place late last fall.

There will be a signed detour route in place to get around the closure, while businesses and sidewalks in the area will remain open.