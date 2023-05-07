Design Your Own Candles Kicks Off For Mother’s Day

DULUTH, Minn. — With Mother’s Day right around the corner, many people are still looking for that home-touched gift for their beloved moms.

Throughout the month of May, Lake Superior Glass Art is partnering up with Naturalight Candles with customizable candles. The candles are made in-house at Lake Superior Glass Art and then hand-poured at Naturalight Candles in Canal Park.

“It’s not something that you can come in and pick up and like give in a box,” said Gallery Manager Corey Roysdon. “It’s a thing that they get to come in and create themselves. There’s a couple of different options. You can design it and give it for your mother or you can book the class for them and they can come in and pick their colors and watch them make the glass right in front of them.”

There are five different scents that you can choose from. The glass for the candles can also come in any colors wanted.

“While we have done collaborations before and other designers events in the pass with other local businesses, this is unique in where it’s two different types of artists, or makers that are coming together to make something really fun,” said Roysdon.

Class for Design Your Own Candle is just $80. Designing your own candle Lake Superior Art Glass also offers other glass decorative items and jewelry.