Duluth DFL Party Sticks with Larson, Makes Endorsements for Fall Elections

DULUTH, Minn. – With the next Duluth mayoral election set for later this year, there was no surprise with who the Duluth DFL Party selected to endorse.

During their convention at Denfeld High School Saturday, the party is sticking with current Mayor Emily Larson. She is seeking her third term, after being first elected to the position in 2015. She won re-election in 2019.

Their selection comes less than a week after candidate Roger Reinert, who has run for local and state legislative offices with the DFL Party in the past, decided he will not seek any endorsements from a political party.

Larson, Reinert, and Robert Schieve are the declared candidates seeking the mayor’s office. They and anyone else who joins the race will face off in a primary election August 8. The top two candidates will face off in the general election November 7.

The Duluth DFL Party also made endorsements for city council and school board races that will also be voted on this fall.

City Council District 1 – Wendy Durrwachter

City Council District 3 – Roz Randorf

City Council District 4 – Salaam Witherspoon

City Council District 5 – Janet Kennedy

City Council At-Large – Jenna Yeakle & Miranda Pacheco

School Board District 2 – Sarah Mikesell

School Board At-Large – Stephanie Williams