Three 148th Fighter Wing Members Earn Minnesota Airmen of the Year Honors

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Three members of the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing have been selected as part of this year’s Minnesota National Guard Airmen of the Year.

Five members of the 148th and the St. Paul-based 133rd Airlift Wing were selected by their Command Chiefs and the State Command Chief based on their job performance, leadership, community involvement, and personal achievement during the previous year.

From the 148th, Senior Airman Timothy Rowe was selected for the Airman Category, Master Sergeant Benjamin Riordan was selected for the Flight First Sergeant Category, and Captain Justin Boucher was selected for the Company Grade Officer Category.

“Taking a moment to recognize the individual Airmen who have gone above and beyond in their primary duties is vital as people are the center of any successful organization,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson, the Minnesota National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader.

“These Airmen are being recognized as the Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2023 because they have led, trained, and supported our fellow Airmen and communities to the highest level. This ceremony provides us a platform to recognize the achievements of our Airmen and show gratitude for what they have done as they become future leaders within our organization.”

The five airmen are eligible to earn similar honors with the National Guard at the regional level.