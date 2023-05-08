4 Minnesota Sex Offender Program Staff Members Taken To Hospital After Assault By Client

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — Four staff from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) in Moose Lake were taken to the hospital after an assault by a client.

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services it happened Monday after a client picked up a chair and struck a security counselor.

Officials say 3 other staff members intervened to protect the counselor until an internal security team removed the client.

MSOP is investigating the incident for possible charges.

This incident comes a week after another staff member was seriously injured after being attacked by a different client.