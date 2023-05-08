Cloquet Police: Help Needed In Finding Missing Boy

CLOQUET, Minn. — Cloquet Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway 12-year-old boy.

Leon Roy Friedman was last seen around the Cloquet Middle School soccer fields near the end of school day on Monday.

He is not in immediate danger, but police are hoping he will be located to ensure he is safe.

Leon is described as a Native American male, approximately 5’2″ tall with black hair. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded shirt with tan pants.

Police ask that if anyone knows where Leon is to call 911 or contact Cloquet Police through their Facebook page or by texting “TIP CLOQUET PD” at 888777.