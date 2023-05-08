Minnesota DNR Provides Safety Tips Ahead Of Fishing Opener

MINNESOTA — Minnesota fishing season opener is kicking off this weekend and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a few safety tips for those getting back on the water.

These tips include:

Wear a life jacket, the DNR recommends always wearing them in case of an emergency.

Be patient when you’re at the boat ramp as it may be some people’s first-time fishing.

Make sure that all safety equipment is in your boat.

“Some of the common violations we see is not having that safety equipment. You know not having enough life jackets. The other one would be registration. Know that you know every year or every 3 years your boat registration expires and a lot of times folks have renewed their registration they just haven’t put it on. So we ask that you take that second to make sure that you do have it on and if you don’t have it, it’s required before you head out onto the water,” said Phil Mohs, Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer.

