Plover Monitoring Happening At Twin Ports Beaches

TWIN PORTS — It is migratory shorebird season in the Twin Ports and the St. Louis River Alliance is keeping an eye on the beaches for one endangered species.

It’s the Piping Plover, which is a small bird that nests and feeds along beaches. Plover monitoring will be happening at the Wisconsin Point and Minnesota Point beaches to ensure its safety.

The St. Louis River Alliance cautions the public to be aware of the bords when going to the beach by making sure dogs are on leashes and to clean up any litter you may see.