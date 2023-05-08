Prep Baseball: Denfeld, Superior Protects Home Turf

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Denfeld picked up a 6-1 home win over Greenway/Nashwauk Keewatin at Wade Stadium, Monday afternoon.

The Hunters were backed by a big five-run third inning.

Next up, Denfeld hits to road for LSC match-up with Grand Rapids, Wednesday at 4 PM. While, the Raiders are set to host International Falls, Thursday at 4:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Superior defeated Northwood/Solon Springs 7-1 at NBC Sports Complex.

The Spartans starter on the mound Nathan Maki would give up just one hit with 5 strikeouts through 6 innings of work.

Superior will have a short break before taking on D.C. Everest on the road, Saturday at 3 PM. The Green Eagles will continue their road schedule with Clear Lake, Tuesday at 5 PM.