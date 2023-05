Prep Softball: Proctor Extends Win Streak to 5 After Shutout of Grand Rapids

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor softball team once again was victorious on Monday, defeating Grand Rapids 5-0.

Proctor (11-2) will next host Cherry on Tuesday. First pitch is at 4:30 PM.

The Thunderhawks (4-3) look to bounce back on Tuesday at Hibbing.