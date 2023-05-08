Superior Police Investigating Double Stabbing

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Superior Police are investigating after two men were stabbed early Monday morning.

The police department says it happened in the 10 block of North 24th Street in Superior around 12:55 a.m.

Police say when officers arrived, they found 2 men that were stabbed. They were then brought to the hospital in stable condition.

This is an active investigation.

The Superior Police Department is asking if anyone has information to submit an anonymous tip through the link here, or by sending a text to 847411 with a messaging starting with “spdtip.” You can also contact Detective Woolery at 715-395-7623.