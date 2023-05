Boys Lacrosse: Unbeaten Chisago Lakes Holds Off Duluth Wolfpack

Duluth (5-3) will next be in action on Saturday when they host Prior Lake. Gametime starts at 11:30 AM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Wolfpack boys lacrosse team would put up a fight against Chisago Lakes, ultimately falling to the unbeaten Wildcats 9 to 6.

