Cook County Woman Killed After Rock Crashes Through Windshield, Strikes Her in Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – An isolated and an unfortunate event. That’s how Two Harbor’s Police Chief Richard Hogenson describes how a rock the size of a softball came through the windshield of an extended cab pickup Last Friday, leading to the death of a Cook County woman.

Hogenson says 46-year-old Kay Spielman was driving south on Highway 61 near the Burlington Bay Campground around 2 p.m. when a rock went through her windshield. She was taken to Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors before being transported by air ambulance to Duluth.

Police are still working to determine what happened, but do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

“That is still what we’re trying to uncover,” says Hogenson. “Some of the theories and certainly there was the Tik-Tok pranks that are being talked about and discussed. We’ve eliminated that, we don’t think it was thrown. Possibly from a vehicle traveling on the roadway, that’s really what we’re trying to uncover. We’re checking cameras, and we’ve had an outpouring of people who drove by called to share what they had seen. So we’re really trying to do all that. These are the answers that we’re trying to find.

Police add Spielman was an organ donor, and her organ donation process took place Tuesday afternoon.