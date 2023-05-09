Joe Kapp, Who Led Vikings To Their First Super Bowl, Dies At 85

Minnesota Vikings legend Joe Kapp died Monday at the age of 85, according to multiple reports.

Kapp played with the Vikings for three seasons, taking the franchise to its first Super Bowl — a 23-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — in 1970.

During the 1969 season, Kapp also set an NFL record when he threw seven touchdown passes in a game against Baltimore Colts.

Kapp was a standout quarterback at California, leading the Golden Bears to their last Rose Bowl appearance in 1959. He returned to California to be the coach for five seasons in the 1980s, and was on the sideline for the infamous game with Stanford where the Cardinal band was out on the field before the game was over.

According to his family, Kapp died after a 15-year battle with dementia.

Kapp spent three seasons in Minnesota and has since been named one of the 50 Greatest Vikings.