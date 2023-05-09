New Tourism Campaign Launches In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A new tourism campaign has been launched in Superior.

It’s called Gotta Be Superior and is all about the places to see, what to do, and where to stay in the city. SWIM Creative, a marketing agency helped put it together with Superior’s Tourism Development Commission.

The hope for the campaign is to bring in people from other parts of Wisconsin and even out of state so that they can see what the city has to offer.

“I think this part of the state is sometimes just you know hasn’t been discovered yet. And I think Superior has so much to offer either when it comes to the lake, our unique museums, a lot of the restaurants. And you know things that we can do that really represent Wisconsin in the way of Superior and its uniqueness,” said Lindsey Graskey, Chair of the Tourism Development Commission, District 10 City Councilor.

To check out the fun new tourism campaign, go to the website here.