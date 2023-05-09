Old, Unused Portion of Edgewater Resort Demolished

DULUTH, MINN. — Part of the history of the Edgewater in Duluth slowly–and finally–disappeared today.

As of Tuesday morning, only a small portion of one wall remained, by afternoon, it was gone. It is part of the first phase of the remodel of the Edgewater Resort and Waterpark.

It was not part of the current complex, but a remaining two-story motel-style building that was built in the sixties. It had been vacant since 2020.

A ZMC Hotels official says that the space will be used as a parking lot for now, with the possibility of something else on the site in the future.

The next step in the process will be renovating the resort’s multi-level hotel that faces Lake Superior.

If you or out-of-town friends are fans, don’t worry, the Edgewater Resort and its water park will remain open throughout the renovation process.