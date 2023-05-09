Prep Baseball: Esko Improves to 10-0, Duluth Marshall Grabs 5th Straight Victory

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko baseball team remained unbeaten on the year on Tuesday, defeating Hibbing 13 to 2 on their homefield.

The Eskomos were led by Finn Furcht on the mound as he tossed seven strikeouts through three innings.

Esko (10-0) will next play at Roseau on Friday.

Hibbing (2-4) looks to bounce back at Cloquet on Thursday.

In other baseball action, Duluth Marshall extended their win streak to five games by topping Proctor 6 to 1.

The Hilltoppers improve to 8-2 and will next play at Rock Ridge on Thursday.

Proctor (3-4) will return home Wednesday to host International Falls.