Prep Baseball: Esko Improves to 10-0, Duluth Marshall Grabs 5th Straight Victory
ESKO, Minn.- The Esko baseball team remained unbeaten on the year on Tuesday, defeating Hibbing 13 to 2 on their homefield.
The Eskomos were led by Finn Furcht on the mound as he tossed seven strikeouts through three innings.
Hibbing (2-4) looks to bounce back at Cloquet on Thursday.
In other baseball action, Duluth Marshall extended their win streak to five games by topping Proctor 6 to 1.
The Hilltoppers improve to 8-2 and will next play at Rock Ridge on Thursday.
Proctor (3-4) will return home Wednesday to host International Falls.