Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center Looking For Veterans For Annual Trip

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Are you a veteran that loves to explore the outdoors? Now is the time to sign up for the free Boundary Waters Canoe Area summer trip taking place in July.

The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center host the trip every year. 6 veterans will be chosen to go on the 6-day adventure happening July 10-16.

The trip is an opportunity to bond with other veterans and reconnect with nature by exploring the outdoors.

“It’s a relaxing you know week-long adventure in the wilderness with a bunch of like-minded fellow veterans. And it’s just really a really rewarding experience getting to know you know new crew and there’s a special bond between veterans and it really comes out on the trip,” said Duane Lasley, volunteer for the trip.

The Executive Director of the Bong Center says he went on the trip last year and saw a change in the veterans when they got back.

“Over the course of the week they bonded. And they seemed to come back like with a large weight lifted of off them. I don’t know how to explain it any other than that. But they just seemed to decompress and have a great time out there. The benefits are just amazing,” said John Gidley, the Executive Director.

The Bong Center is still looking for veterans who would like to go. You can sign up through the Center’s website here, or you can call them at 715-392-7151. The deadline to sign up is May 26.