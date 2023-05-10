Connecting Principles: Purposeful Parenting & the Healthy Launch of a Young Adult

Minn. — In this week’s Connecting Principles segment, we checked in with Minnesota-based Dr. Jack Stotlzfus to discuss what constitutes the healthy launch of a young adult transitioning out of the home.

Stoltzfus connects the principles of purposeful parenting, whereupon parents can purposefully prepare their kids to enter into adulthood. Take a listen.

For more information, resources, or to read one of several books written by Stoltfus, click here.