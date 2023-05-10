Italian-American Club Spaghetti Dinner

DULUTH, Minn. — It was time again for the annual Spaghetti Dinner at the Italian-American Club of Duluth as they served up hundreds of plates to support a great cause.

Since 1974 the club has hosted the dinner to help raise money for scholarships for relatives of club members.

Along with the delicious dinner, there was a raffle with gifts and cash prizes.

Thousands of dollars are rewarded to multiple scholarship winners each year.

Last year the dinner saw a record number of people so club members cooked up lots food ahead of the event to prepared for a great turnout for today’s dinner.

“Anywhere between eight to ten guys and gals came in and prep the food. so we’ve been doing all that , cooking meatballs, we cooked 3,248 meatballs for this one to make sure we had enough, 200 pounds of noodles, and 1,300 breadsticks, so been busy,” said Dan Klaas, Italian-American Club of Duluth President.

At least three scholarships will be rewarded with the support of funds from todays spaghetti dinner.

The Italian-American Club will be hosting a scholarship dinner on July 13 to celebrate the winners.