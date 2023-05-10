Maria Stuber Steps Down as Head Men’s & Women’s Skiing Coach at St. Scholastica

Stuber took over in 2017 and guided the Saints the past seven seasons.

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Scholastica will be looking for a new men’s and women’s head skiing coach as on Wednesday Maria Stuber stepped down.

Back in 2021, the Saints had a school record of five skiiers that qualified for the NCAA Championships.

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.