Minnesota DNR Provides 2023 Fishing Outlook

MINNESOTA — With the Minnesota Fishing Season Opener coming up this weekend, you may be wondering what the fishing outlook will look like.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says walleye, the state fish, are very popular. And with the late spring weather it can be hard to tell how the walleye are behaving. But the DNR says walleye are moving and are active.

Another thing to look out for when fishing this weekend is if there is still ice on the lake, you’re at.

“We really hope that most lakes will be ice-free. People will be able to get to them. We do have several walleye spawning takes in the northeast as well as we do in other parts of the state. And the fish are moving so, things are active we’re a little behind, but we’re not that far behind. Just be certain if you have a lake that you maybe you’ve had ice issues in the past. Talk to our local area officer or call your favorite bait shop, they’ll give you the scoop,” said Brad Parsons, Fisheries Section Manager.

The DNR says not only is it the walleye opener, but it is also the pike opener, and they recommend people fish for small northern pike as well.