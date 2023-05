Prep Baseball: Esko Continues Winning Ways By Taking Down Two Harbors

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko baseball team picked up another win on Wednesday, defeating Two Harbors 18 to 1 in five innings.

With the victory, the Eskomos are now 11-0 on the year.

They’ll next be in action on Friday at Roseau.

As for the Agates, they’ll host McGregor on Thursday.