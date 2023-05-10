Prep Softball: Cloquet Blanks Hermantown for 3rd Consecutive Win

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet softball team improved to 8-4 on the year on Wednesday, shutting out Hermantown 1-0.

A Lilly Witte RBI fielder’s choice in the bottom of the 1st would be the difference maker in the contest.

Allie Jones would have eight strikeouts and only allow 3 hits for Cloquet on the mound.

The Lumberjacks (8-4) will next be in action on Thursday when they host Grand Rapids.

Hermantown (4-4) aims to bounce back at home against Duluth Marshall on Thursday.