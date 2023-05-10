UMD’s Armani Carmickle Invited to Vikings Rookie Camp

Carmickle will be participating alongside teammate Zach Ojile this weekend at Vikings rookie camp.

DULUTH, Minn.- Almost two weeks ago UMD offensive lineman Brent Laing and Tight End Zach Ojile earned opportunites at the next level in the NFL.

Now, their teammate wide receiver Armani Carmickle will be joining them.

Carmickle will be participating alongside Ojile this weekend at Vikings rookie camp.

The wideout is coming off a season in which he landed on the 2nd team All-NSIC.

It was a season to remember history wise as Carmickle surpassed 2,000 receiving yards, making him one of six Bulldogs in program history to accomplish that feat.

The season prior he led all Bulldog receivers with 1,315 yards, which is a single season record and 11 touchdowns.