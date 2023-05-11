City Of Duluth Sets Up Road Sand Collection Sites

DULUTH, Minn. — All that sand and road salt is seen all over the place. The City of Duluth has set up collection sites so that it doesn’t end up in streams, the St. Louis River, and Lake Superior.

The 5 sites include Wheeler Field, Piedmont Community Center, Duluth Heights Community Center, Chester Park, and Portman Park.

The disposal dumpsters will be available through May. On average the city says Duluthians dump 15 tons of sand and salt at the collection sites annually. The City’s street sweeps another 6,000.