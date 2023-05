Duluth East Forward Cole Christian to Play College Hockey at Air Force

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth East standout Cole Christian has found his new team.

Christian announced his commitment to the Air Force Academy on Thursday.

The forward is coming off a monster season in which he tallied 69 points, 30 of which were goals and 39 were assists.

In his four years at East he would accumulate 121 total points.