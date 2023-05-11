Merryweather Inn to Host Mothers Day Tea

DULUTH, Minn. — Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and what better time to treat mom to tea and treats.

The Merryweather Inn is a bed and breakfast in Duluth, but for this special occasion they will be hosting Mother’s Day tea.

Along with a glass of champagne, people can enjoy scones, sandwiches and pastries while dressed to the nines and surrounded by vintage China.

The elegant tea outings will take place this Saturday and Sunday from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M.

There is even an option to add a mini ballroom dance class after enjoying drinks and food.

“It’s so fun, it’s not just about celebrating the house, it’s about celebrating each other and of course Mom for Mother’s Day. Just getting to see people from around town and giving them a delicious bite to eat and making sure everybody has a good time,” said Beth Koralia, Merryweather Inn Owner.

Tickets need to be purchased in advance on the Merry Weather Inn’s website, they are $75 for adults and half off for children.

Merryweather also hosts monthly wine tastings.