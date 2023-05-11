Missouri Southern Walks-Off Against UMD Softball in NCAA Central Region Opener

UMD will next play Southern Arkansas in an elimination game on Friday. First pitch is at 5 PM.

JOPLIN, Missouri- The UMD softball team would battle with Missouri Southern until the very end on Thursday, ultimately falling to the Lions 3 to 2 in the NCAA Central Region opener.

Kiana Bender would tie the game up at two in the 5th with a solo home run.

The score would stay tied at two until the bottom of the 7th. Then Adrianna Young would push across the game-winning run with a slow roller to 3rd and no play at first.

