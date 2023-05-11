Portage Coffee Stopping In Esko On Wednesdays

ESKO, Minn. — Portage Coffee kicked off its season in Esko Wednesday.

The coffee camper opened last summer and offers a full line up of coffee as well as grab and go snacks.

They now have partnered with Woodfire Candle Company to stop there every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the summer. The owner says he is excited to give people in Esko a place to get their brew.

“It’s been fun to kind of be the coffee that they don’t have in the community. And being mobile offers a lot of different things including being able to come out to some of the small towns and do some of this stuff,” said Bo Brallier, owner of Portage Coffee.

Portage Coffee encourages you to check them out on Instagram for the latest happenings.