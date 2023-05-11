Stabbing Outside Of Restaurant In Mountain Iron

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a stabbing took place Wednesday night in Mountain Iron.

According to a press release it happened just before 5 p.m. outside of Adventures Restaurant on Mountain Iron Drive. The release states all parties involved in the assault fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Both the victim and suspect were located quickly and received medical treatment at a local hospital. Police say all involved were known to each other.

The suspect was lodged at the St. Louis County Jail and is pending charges of Second-Degree Assault.

The investigation is ongoing. According to the release, there is no known threat to the general public at this time.